Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $365,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $201,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 91.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Shares of IJAN stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95.

