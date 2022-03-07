Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $365,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $201,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 91.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.
Shares of IJAN stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.