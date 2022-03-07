Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $2,050,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,854.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 125,368 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of KJUL stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

