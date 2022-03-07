Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

