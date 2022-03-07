Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

WTER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

