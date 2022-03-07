Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $108.31 on Monday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.92.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

