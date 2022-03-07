Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,943 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nokia were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nokia by 7,276.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 792,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nokia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

NOK stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

