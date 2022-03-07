Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.64.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $241.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $245.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.