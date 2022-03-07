Cetera Investment Advisers Has $364,000 Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Globe Life by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Globe Life by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,209 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

NYSE:GL opened at $97.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

