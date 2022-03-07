CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Douglas C. Barnard Sells 60,200 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $5,291,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $91.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after purchasing an additional 387,547 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

