Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 551 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.96. 1,539,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,434,711. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

