Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 339,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,807,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 180,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,188. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.