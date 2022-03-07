Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $10.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.76. The stock had a trading volume of 928,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,993,914. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $190.22 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $516.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.94 and a 200 day moving average of $319.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

