Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.64. 909,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,121,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.73. The company has a market cap of $546.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

