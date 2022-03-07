Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $615,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.15. 630,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,290,075. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

