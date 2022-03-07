Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.00 and its 200-day moving average is $231.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

