Charles Schwab Trust Co Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 90,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $160.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

