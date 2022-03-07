Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $63.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.26. 3,140,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19. Chegg has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $96.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $130,324,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $31,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $25,405,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

