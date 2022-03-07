ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $75.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,184,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.27. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.90.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.