Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 349 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,373,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,225. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $125.32 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $369.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average is $150.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.