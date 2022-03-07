Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after buying an additional 200,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,967,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $9.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.44 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.