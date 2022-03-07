Chemung Canal Trust Co. Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,945 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.1% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $11.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.33. 5,422,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,632. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $207.14 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

