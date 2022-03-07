Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after buying an additional 931,276 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

