Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 225 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $1,161,097.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,487. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.70. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

