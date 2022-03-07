Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 39 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $12.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.86. The stock had a trading volume of 88,834,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,159,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $299.51 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.