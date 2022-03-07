CIIG Capital Partners II Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

CIIG Capital Partners II’s (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. CIIG Capital Partners II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

CIIGU opened at $10.02 on Monday. CIIG Capital Partners II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17.

Get CIIG Capital Partners II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,735,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,735,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,600,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,526,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.