CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CMCT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 38,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,748. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $172.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.11%.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

