Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 38.1% in February

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CING stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99.

CING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

