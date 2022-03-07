Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cintas were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

CTAS opened at $378.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.98. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $323.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.