Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 167,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 488,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,957,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 19,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.59. 21,339,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,542,867. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

