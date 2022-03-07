Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.73

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 40951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

