Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 57 Per Share

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.76) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 3,361.81 ($45.11) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,506.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,694.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 2,420 ($32.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,225 ($56.69).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,132 ($55.44) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($59.98) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,157.43 ($55.78).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

