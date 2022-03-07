Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 985,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. 143,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,141. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

