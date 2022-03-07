Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $101.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

