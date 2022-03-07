Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $125.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.01. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

