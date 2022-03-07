Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $541,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after buying an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after buying an additional 246,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after buying an additional 237,529 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 205,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

