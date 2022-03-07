Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.56. 1,876,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,991,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,255 shares of company stock valued at $325,649 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

