CloakCoin Price Hits $0.32 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $1,345.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002731 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009044 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,771,459 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

