CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $258.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $243.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.71. CME Group has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,150 shares of company stock worth $5,835,864 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

