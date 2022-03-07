CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.03

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 34062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CNX Resources by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 922,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

