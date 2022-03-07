Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.11

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 39838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($43.74) to GBX 3,130 ($42.00) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,500 ($33.54) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,426.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

