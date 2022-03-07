Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGECF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cogeco from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGECF remained flat at $$61.28 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. Cogeco has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $79.41.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the following segments: Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

