Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.855 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend by 14.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Cogent Communications has a payout ratio of 278.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 285.0%.

CCOI opened at $63.66 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $726,031 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 59,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

