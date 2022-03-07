Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 41.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 52.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

CCOI opened at $63.66 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $80.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.33%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $726,031 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

