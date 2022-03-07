Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Coherent by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Coherent by 1,221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Coherent by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $258.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $221.82 and a one year high of $270.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.17.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.