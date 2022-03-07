Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.64. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $915.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after buying an additional 329,012 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 514,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 193,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

