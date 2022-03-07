Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.65% from the stock’s previous close.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

COIN traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,721. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $155.92 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

