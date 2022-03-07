Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) versus East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Financial Comparison

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Columbia Banking System and East West Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 3 2 0 2.40 East West Bancorp 0 0 8 0 3.00

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. East West Bancorp has a consensus price target of $94.13, suggesting a potential upside of 27.08%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Banking System and East West Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $630.16 million 4.21 $202.82 million $2.79 12.09 East West Bancorp $1.90 billion 5.51 $872.98 million $6.10 12.12

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Banking System. Columbia Banking System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 32.19% 8.91% 1.13% East West Bancorp 45.83% 15.62% 1.46%

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Columbia Banking System pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Columbia Banking System on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses on commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998, and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

