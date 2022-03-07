Comerica Bank Has $3.55 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,195.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 195,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

BLMN stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

