Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

