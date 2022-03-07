Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Sells $34,124.42 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.39 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.62. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

